Johannesburg - Five people were killed and at least 12 others were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi veered out of control and rolled several times along the R28 in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg on Saturday evening, paramedics said. Shortly before 6pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the taxi on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"All of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Paramedics found five people with fatal injuries. There was nothing that they could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene. At least 12 other occupants were treated for various injuries."

The injured people were treated on the scene and rushed to nearby hospitals for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but the local authorities attended the scene, Vermaak said.

