Five people rushed to hospital following fire in Braamfontein, which broke out during Egoli gas pipeline maintenance work

Five people have been left injured following a fire which broke out at a building in Braamfontein between the corner of Bertha and de Korte streets on Tuesday afternoon where an Egoli Gas team was servicing a pipeline. City of Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) responded to the reports of the fire which broke out and engulfed a building and truck.

Nana Radebe, spokesperson for Joburg EMS said: “The fire has been extinguished according to information we received, the Egoli gas team was working next to the truck and building and the truck caught fire, and the fire has been extinguished.” Kabelo Gwamanda, the Executive Mayor of the City of Joburg was also present at the scene and confirmed that investigations into the exact cause of the fire are currently under way. “The report came while we were sitting in council deliberating on critical service delivery reports, upon arrival it was brought to my attention that this fire erupted as a result of the maintenance of the pipe systems for Egoli gas. We are waiting for the investigation to conclude so we can know the exact cause of the spark which resulted in the fire,” Gwamanda said.

In addition Floyd Brinks, the City of Johannesburg City Manager, who was also at the scene, described the maintenance performed by Egoli Gas as preventative maintenance which is being carried out in different parts of the city, following the Joburg Bree Street explosion. “In this case, this is a 350mm gas pipe of Egoli Gas where they are doing some form of re-sleeving which is kind of like an upgrade, but is also a preventative measure on their side and they are working closely with our entities, including the JRA,” said Brink. Furthermore Brink assured residents of the City that this was not a matter related to the City of Johannesburg, but rather one that is linked to Egoli Gas which is a service provider to the City and provides gas to this area and other parts of the city.