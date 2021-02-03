Five suspects held shortly after Boksburg post office heist

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has arrested five people shortly after they robbed a post office in Boksburg. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the money stolen from the post office and firearms used in the robbery were recovered during the arrest. “An off-duty police officer was alerted about a business robbery incident which occurred earlier today (Wednesday) in a post office in Boksburg. ’’While driving, he identified the vehicle of the suspects and called for back-up. Members of the crime office joined him and a chase ensued,” said Makhubele. He said the robbers were apprehended shortly afterwards.

“During the arrest, police seized four illegal firearms and recovered money in a plastic bag believed to be stolen during the commission of the business robbery at the post office.

’’It is alleged that about five armed men had disarmed a security guard at the post office and took the available cash,” said Makhubele.

“Within no time, police were able to identify the five suspects, aged between 23 and 43, who were all arrested in Boksburg. Further investigations continue as police envisage establishing a possible linkage of the suspects to other trio crimes.”

Makhubele said the suspects will appear in court soon to face charges including business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the off-duty police officer for his “commitment, vigilance, tactical acumen and bravery”.

“He also commended the back-up team for their swift response and tactical acumen. Criminals are warned that the net is gradually closing on them and there is no place to hide in Gauteng,” said Makhubele.

African News Agency (ANA)