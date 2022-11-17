Flood alert issued as Vaal Dam fills up after heavy rain in Gauteng

Johannesburg – Government has issued a warning about possible flooding as the Vaal Dam overflows following the heavy rainfalls that were experienced in the Gauteng province in the past weeks. Although the unexpected heavy rains came as a relief following a heatwave that led to a severe water supply crisis in the province, the filling up of the dams has become concerning, as they are becoming more than brimful.

Story continues below Advertisement

During an interview with eNCA, the Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the water levels in Gauteng were good, given that levels were standing at well over 100% a while ago. Ratau said: "We've retained those sluice gates at the Vaal because the inflows are still quite high and therefore the issue of what happens downstream remains a concern.“ Ratau added that the rise of the Vaal Dam water levels was particularly concerning, because it may impact the communities closest to them. That was why it was important to make people aware of the water levels and where they stood.

In a statement that was released by the Department of Water and Sanitation on Tuesday, it was revealed that due to the huge overflow of the dam, eight sluice gates were opened to try to ease the pressure on the infrastructure and manage the continuing inflows. The water levels will continue to be monitored. IOL