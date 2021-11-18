FNB employee arrested for defrauding the bank of R4 million

PRETORIA – A First National Bank (FNB) manager in Joburg has been released on R10 000 bail after she was arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R4 million. Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Zandile Sibiya was released on bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

“It is alleged that between September 2019 and August 2021, Newtown’s First National Bank operations manager, Zandile Sibiya, 39, fraudulently processed the forex payments with International Banking Centre System transaction and transferred approximately R4 million into her bank account,” said Mulamu. “Through the FNB’s forensic analysis, the matter was referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation at the Johannesburg office for further investigation. An extensive investigation was conducted which granted a warrant of arrest issued for Sibiya’s apprehension.” Sibiya, who is based in Ormonde, handed herself to authorities on Tuesday, accompanied by her legal representative and the Hawks investigating team subsequently charged her with fraud.

“She appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on the same day and was released on bail with no conditions,” Mulamu said. The case was postponed to January 18 for docket disclosure. Last week, the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Pretoria arrested a Northern Cape-based couple, Mortimer Wright, 62, and his wife, Melanie, 53, on fraud, forgery and uttering charges as well as contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

“It is alleged that between 2013 and 2016, the couple submitted fraudulent tax invoices to SARS (SA Revenue Service) and approximately R700 000 was transferred into their joint bank account,” Mulamu said. “The investigation team successfully traced the couple at a private hospital in Kathu, Northern Cape, where Melanie Wright was practising as a medical doctor. The couple was apprehended and subsequently charged.” Mulamu said that on the day of the arrest, the couple appeared in the Kathu Regional Court and were warned to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on January 24.