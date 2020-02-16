Forensic investigation into the drowning of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi is complete









Family and friends of the late Enock Mpianzi gathered for a memorial service at Parktown Boys High School back in January. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The forensic investigation into the drowning of Enock Mpianzi is complete and the report was submitted to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Saturday.

The Gauteng Education Department said that the MEC received a forensic investigation report into the drowning of the Mpianzi, the 13-year-old Parktown Boys’ High School learner who died while on a Grade 8 camp in January 2020.

“We will read it over the weekend and share same with the affected families, school community and Gauteng Cabinet, Subsequently we will release the report in the next few days. Indeed we are proud of the legal team,” said Lesufi.





The Department of Basic Education appointed a private legal firm to fully investigate the incident back in January and at the time Lesufi gave instruction that all school excursions in the province must be approved by him.





Mpianzi went missing during a water activity at a Grade 8 orientation camp in Brits on the first day of the 2020 academic year, but his body was only found on Friday, 17 January. The boy was last seen on Wednesday of that week when a water raft he and other pupils had built overturned on the Crocodile River on the first day of the camp.





The teenager's death made headlines across the country and many South Africans were harshly critical of what they labelled the lack of care and attention from educators who accompanied the pupils on the camp.



