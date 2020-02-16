Johannesburg - The forensic investigation into the drowning of Enock Mpianzi is complete and the report was submitted to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Saturday.
The Gauteng Education Department said that the MEC received a forensic investigation report into the drowning of the Mpianzi, the 13-year-old Parktown Boys’ High School learner who died while on a Grade 8 camp in January 2020.
“We will read it over the weekend and share same with the affected families, school community and Gauteng Cabinet, Subsequently we will release the report in the next few days. Indeed we are proud of the legal team,” said Lesufi.