The memorial service of the late Daniel Bakwela who was stabbed to death allegedly by a fellow pupil outside Forest High School in Turffontein last week, took place last month. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A 19-year-old who allegedly stabbed and killed a fellow pupil at Forest High School in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where the case was postponed for further investigation. The state is still waiting for the postmortem and DNA results of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela.

Mohamed Mwela was granted bail of R5000 bail in June. He stands accused of murdering Bakwela outside their school.

The bail conditions include that he not communicate with witnesses and is not allowed to enter the school premises. Mwela was also ordered to hand over his passport to the investigating officer and report to a police station twice a week.

The court ordered the Gauteng education department to make alternate arrangements for Mwela to continue to write his exams and for him to be relocated to another school.

Mwela intends to plead not guilty, and claims his actions were in self defence.

The matter was postponed to August 30.

"It was sad for us since yesterday was the first day back at school," Bakwela's uncle, Nzamba Juho, said following proceedings.

Juho maintained that the family did not know about the pending case of armed robbery against Bakwela and that it was unfortunate that it was brought up after his nephew had died.

African News Agency (ANA)