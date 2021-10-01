Former crime intelligence boss ordered to pay back R600K looted from secret services account

Pretoria - The Pretoria Regional Court has granted a confiscation order of R599 783 against a former senior member of the SAPS crime intelligence unit, Major-General Solomon Lazarus, for his looting of the secret services account. The SAPS uses funds in the secret services account to finance covert projects, investigations and operations.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate Sindisiwe Seboka said a front company was formed under the name Universal Technical Enterprises CC (UTE). The company was operated inter alia for the purchase of covert vehicles to be utilised in covert projects and investigations of the crime intelligence unit. “Lazarus was the chief financial officer of the secret services account and also a member of UTE. The funds used by UTE originated from the SAPS secret services account, which were in turn generated from the state fiscus,” said Seboka. Atlantis Motors was identified as a service provider for the purpose of buying vehicles to be used by the crime intelligence unit.

“The motivation for the purchase of all vehicles and the expenditure had to be approved by Lazarus. ’’From the R64 million in transactions between UTE and Atlantis Motors, money was transferred to a slush fund in the books of Atlantis Motors. Lazarus then used his position to purchase personal vehicles for his wife and his children,” said Seboka. “He also used the same coffers to pay a deposit in respect of his personal cars.”

Lazarus was found guilty of corruption and in December last year he was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for accepting undue gratifications during the period between 2008 and 2011 to the value of R231 626. Regional Magistrate Adriaan Bekker, who presided over both the criminal case against Lazarus and the asset forfeiture application, ordered a confiscation inquiry in terms of Section 18(1) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA) in December. During the confiscation inquiry in March, the Investigating Directorate argued that Lazarus received benefits totalling R1 242 132.31 from January 2008 to April 2012. This includes benefits received in respect of Honda ATV, a Kia Picanto, a Nissan Murano, a Honda CBR and a payment in respect of a scooter.

“The State also argued that the R1 291 326 represents historical values and that it should be expressed in current terms, namely R2 178 845.29. ’’Mr Bekker found that Lazarus’ total benefit was R599 783, taking into consideration the consumer price index to determine their current value as calculated on 9 March 2021,” said Seboka. “Before this order was made, Lazarus appealed against his conviction and sentence and the prosecution team is finalising the case record to take the appeal further.”