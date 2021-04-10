Former Kaya FM host Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Former Kaya FM presenter, medical doctor and life coach Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl died on Saturday morning at a Gauteng hospital, her family said in a statement today. Dr Sindi, 45, was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February after she had trouble breathing. “It is ... with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of our wife, mother, sister and daughter, Sindisiwe van Zyl,” the statement read. “Affectionately known by her friends and family, she was a great doctor true friend and sister. Her love for family, friends, work and community is well known. Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. “Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show ‘Sidebar with Sindi’ and all her social media platforms, but she genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus.”

The family also thanked everyone who helped raise funds for Dr Sindi’s hospital bill and those who prayed and showed their love and support.

Earlier this month South Africans rallied together and raised around R1.5m for Dr Sindi after her husband, Marinus van Zyl, took to social media with an impassioned plea for assistance over the payment of her medical bills which had exceeded R1 million.

“She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive," Van Zyl wrote on social media last week.

It's with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Dr Sindi van Zyl. Beloved by many in and outside the Kaya FM community.



This is the official statement from her family: https://t.co/NmazjpxJSc — Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) April 10, 2021

Dr Sindi leaves behind her husband Marinus and children, Nandi and Manie.

The family further requested privacy as they grieved but asked for people to keep them in their prayers.

The family said funeral details would be confirmed at a later stage.

IOL