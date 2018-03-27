Johannesburg - Metro cops acting on a tip-off have bust a brothel operating from a house along Lerotho Street, Diepkloof in Soweto, where they arrested a man found with an illegal gun and three women suspected of prostitution.

Narrating events as they happened, member of the mayoral committee for Public Safety, Councillor Michael Sun said on Friday concerned community tipped off authorities about the brothel.

“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) K9 Unit witnessed a suspicious male entering the house in question and moved to investigate," said Sun on Tuesday.

"Upon investigation, the house, pointed out by the community members, was indeed used as a brothel, and on further investigation, it was discovered that the male operator was also in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.”

Sun said the arrested man said the house did not belong to him, but he admitted to renting out rooms to "women of the night" at R200 a day. The Councillor said neither the male suspect nor the three women found on the premises could produce any license or permit to conduct such business.

“I was informed by JMPD’s K9 officers that the community members cheered as they witnessed the arrest of the suspect," said Sun.

"I want to commend the residents of Diepkloof for giving us the tip-off so JMPD K9 could act swiftly to eradicate the criminal elements from the heart of that neighbourhood, it is this kind of synergy that will see criminals running away from our communities.” .

He said all four suspects were taken to the Diepkloof Police Station. They face charges that include prostitution, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

"The illegal brothel has since been closed down and JMPD will continue monitoring the area," said Sun.

African News Agency/ANA