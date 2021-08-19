Four arrested for jewellery store robbery in Ekurhuleni, six others on the run

PARKTOWN - Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested four suspects who allegedly robbed a jewellery store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police in Gauteng said the arrest of the suspects was down to the power of observation after the four suspects, aged between 29 and 39, robbed the jewellery store at gunpoint. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police quickly apprehended the suspects. “The apprehended suspects were found to be possession of jewellery with an estimated value of R100 000.

“Police are searching for about six more armed suspects who escaped with some of the stolen jewellery,” said Masondo. Police said 10 suspects stormed the jewellery store and held up employees and patrons at gunpoint before fleeing with expensive jewellery and cellphones. “The suspects fired some shots as they were leaving the mall. “A message was sent to police officers on the ground to be on the lookout for suspects driving in three cars, a Ford Figo, a silver VW Polo and a white Toyota Fortuner.

“Police officers who were patrolling around Bertrams in Johannesburg noticed men who looked suspicious and accosted them. “They were found with two sets of hand gloves, a balaclava, cellphones and jewellery to the estimated value of R100 000. “Police then arrested three more suspects in the same vicinity,” said Masondo.