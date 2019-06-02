Gauteng Health MEC visits the family of an elderly woman who was found tied to hospital benches at Mamelodi Day Hospital. Photo: Sakhile Ndlazi/Pretoria News.

Pretoria - Two doctors, a nurse and a security guard have since been put on special leave pending an investigation into the incident at Mamelodi Day Hospital this past week. This was revealed by the new Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku who met with the Marais family on Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is into why Martha Marais, 76, was restrained under a bench and made to lie on a floor at Mamelodi Hospital earlier this week.

Masuku added that the preliminary report indicated that Marias was restrained for more than eight hours.

Asked why the sickly Marias, was cuffed under the metal benches, Masuku said according to the preliminary report an incident had occurred that prompted the medical staff to tie her up.

“I am not saying what they did was right, I merely stating what is in the preliminary reports."

Masuku did however admit that there were more dignified and less inhumane ways to restrict a violent patient. He mentioned injection of high schedule drugs opioids and also using restrainers on a stretcher.

Meanwhile the Marais family has opened a charge of assault against the hospital at the Mamelodi East Hospital and the South African Human Rights Commission will also be helping the family open a lawsuit against the department, seeking financial compensation.

Marias was discharged on Saturday and is awaiting her results.

She was in good spirits at the family house in Eersterust and flashed numerous smiles. Family spokesperson Virginia Keppler did however admit that Martha was still traumatised and had flashbacks.

The investigation is scheduled to take a month.

Pretoria News