Four in court after Hawks seize drugs worth R7 million in sting operation

Rustenburg – Four people have been arrested in connection with drugs worth approximately R7 million, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation better known as the Hawks has said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said Kingsley Nnedike, 46, Emeka Ezissi, 54, Mehran Mehran, 38, and Muhammad Dura, 51, were remanded in custody after they were arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, US’s Drug Enforcement Administration and Crime Intelligence last week Thursday in Gauteng and North West provinces respectively.

"The meticulously planned sting operation that was aimed at disrupting the lethal global narcotics trade took place in the Modderfontein and Buffelshoek policing precincts respectively and netted four suspects," Mbambo said. She said the group was believed to have been involved in a transnational drug enterprise in the United States (US), Mozambique and South Africa. "They have been on the radar of the authorities for a while. They have since been charged in terms of dealing in narcotics in terms of the drug trafficking Act – 140/1992.

"Sixty kilograms of chrystal meth with a street value of approximately R7 million was recovered from the syndicate," she said. The four were expected to make a follow-up appearance in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on January 10 for formal bail application. In a separate incident, police in the Western Cape said four people were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs in two separate cases on Sunday.

"An integrated operation led by Bishop Lavis police followed up on information received, and searched a residence in Camelia Street and confiscated a consignment of drugs which includes five uncut packets of crystal meth, 40 sachets crystal meth, 37 mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash. A 20-year-old male was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs," said spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg. In the second incident, Sergeant Twigg said members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team searched a house in Sleigh Street, Langebaan, on Sunday, and confiscated 65 mylan tablets, 58 ecstasy tablets, 72 ecstasy mdma tablets, 80 ecstasy capsules and 24 medium plastic packets containing magic mushrooms. Three men aged between 19 and 34 were arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs.