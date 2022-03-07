Four injured in Alex as township braces for a 5 day shut down over undocumented foreign nationals

Rustenburg - Four people were injured during a standoff between members of the Alex Dudula Movement and foreign national hawkers in Alexandra north of Johannesburg on Monday, police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the police officers posted at Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra responded to a clash between a group calling themselves the Dudula Movement and foreign national hawkers at 9am.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Four people were injured during the clashes, three Mozambican men aged between 36 and 52 as well as a South African aged 38 years. The injured people were taken to a clinic for medical treatment,” Brigadier Muridili said. In a statement Brigadier Muridili said public order police managed to bring the situation under control. A case of public violence has been opened.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Alex Dudula Movement said a five day shutdown has been planned commencing Monday. The movement's spokesperson told news broadcaster ENCA that people would not go to work and school would be closed, only two shopping malls would be allowed to be open until midday for residents to buy supplies. She said the shutdown, aimed to drive out all undocumented foreign nationals in the area, would continue until their demands had been met.

Story continues below Advertisment

The movement said foreigners were responsible for rising crime levels, drug dealing and stealing jobs from South African citizens. In video footages shared on social media, shops were closed and hawkers tents uprooted. The Dudula Movement only operates in Alexandra, while Operation Dudula was focusing on other areas in Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisment