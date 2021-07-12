Four killed, 96 arrested in Gauteng amid violent action, looting

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have discovered four dead bodies and have arrested 96 amid violent protests in the province from Sunday. Violent protests linked to the arrest and calls for the release of former president Jacob Zuma spread to Gauteng from Sunday, with fiery and violent scenes reported in Jeppestown, Alexandra, Soweto, Vosloorus and Germiston.

The protests have been followed by the targeting of shops and shopping centres, particularly in KZN, where shopping malls have been set on fire and shops looted for food and other goods. National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the number of fatalities in KZN and Gauteng stood at six, with two killed in KZN and four killed in Gauteng. This was in addition to 96 arrests in Gauteng and 123 arrests in KZN.

“Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances into the deaths of four people since the break out of violent protests in Gauteng. “On Sunday morning, the police responded to a call from Alexandra Clinic where they found a body with gunshot wounds. Later that day, the body of a security guard with assault wounds was found at Jeppestown. “The third body was discovered also on Sunday, in the evening in Dobsonville while the fourth body was discovered with gunshot wounds in Germiston.

“The course of death for the security guard and as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations,” said Muridili. Police said the extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses was yet to be determined. Muridili said Natjoints had intensified deployments in all the areas in Gauteng and KZN affected by the violent protests as the damage to property and looting of stores continued overnight on Sunday into this morning.