Four killed in N17 head-on collision

Johannesburg - Traffic authorities in Mpumalanga said four people were killed on Friday when two minibus taxis collided head-on at about 1am on the N17 highway between Leandra and Kinross. Authorities said the dead were two men and two women, all believed to be in their late thirties.

Story continues below Advertisment

Moeti Mmusi, a spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Community Safety Department, said 11 others, including the two drivers, sustained serious injuries. Mmusi said one of the minibus taxis had only one passenger and had been travelling from Kinross towards Leandra when the crash happened. “All the deceased and nine of the seriously injured were occupants in another minibus.

“This minibus was travelling from Leandra headed towards Kinross. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. “At this point, the cause of the collision remains unclear. However, the probe is already under way,” he said. Motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution as the Easter weekend is known to claim many lives on the roads as people travel home in volumes.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe called for greater compliance and for motorists to drive within the rules and with heightened vigilance in order to make roads safer this long weekend. “Let us continue to obey the rules. Let us be more tolerant in order to be safe on the road. Those embarking on long-distance trips must rest sufficiently along the way. “Fatigue affects concentration levels and the driver’s ability to make sound decisions,” said Shongwe.

Story continues below Advertisment