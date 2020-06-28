Four people killed, eight injured, six critically, in three separate car crashes in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Four people died and eight were injured, six critically, in three separate car crashes in Gauteng this weekend, paramedics said on Sunday. Three people died when two cars collided head-on in Krugersdorp on the West Rand after which one of them overturned and burst into flames, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement. "The incident happened on Windsor Road in Krugersdorp [on Saturday] evening and all three who perished were from the vehicle which burst into flames. The driver of the second vehicle, a 39-year-old male, was pulled from his car by bystanders before it too caught fire," he said. "ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.35pm, along with Krugersdorp fire department personnel. Nothing could be done for the three people who were burnt beyond recognition and they were declared dead on arrival," he said. The man who survived was found to have suffered moderate injuries and was treated and transported with an ER24 advanced life support paramedic in another private services' ambulance to Leratong Hospital for further care.

The South African Police Service as well as the local metro police were on the scene for further investigations, he said.

In another incident later on Saturday night, a man in his 30s died and a family of six people suffered serious to critical injuries in a rear-end car crash on the M1 North near the Xavier Street off-ramp in Booysens in Johannesburg, Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 10.40pm, along with the local fire department and other private services. A man in a bakkie was found to have suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival.

Three of the six patients from the car were trapped in the vehicle and "jaws of life" equipment was used to extricate them from the wreck. Fire department personnel, along with ER24 rescue and another private service staff, helped with the extraction.

Two children and four adults were found to have suffered serious to critical injuries and five advanced life support paramedics were required on the scene to treat and stabilise the patients before they were all transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further treatment. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers on the scene were investigating, Campbell said.

On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang sports car was injured when his car and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Barry Marais and Jubilee roads in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni, after which the Mustang smashed into a tree at the side of the road.

ER24 paramedics arrived at 5.19pm and the man was found to have suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to a private hospital in the area for further care. "The second vehicle involved allegedly fled the scene." The Ekurhuleni metro police were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

African News Agency