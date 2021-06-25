Four truck hijacking suspects killed, 23 arrested in Midrand

Four of the arrested suspects were wounded and four others shot and killed when a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from the SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Johannesburg Flying Squad, Gauteng Highway Patrol, EMPD Specialised Task Team and JMPD K9 Unit swooped on the suspects, who were allegedly planning to hijack a truck between Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Cape Town – A total of 23 truck hijacking suspects were arrested in Midrand, Gauteng, on Friday.

When the team entered the premises in President Park, Midrand, they were met with gunfire by some of the suspects armed with rifles and handguns, police said in a statement.

The team seized three rifles, including an AK-47, a Dashbrown rifle, a R5 rifle as well as two pistols at the scene.

The team further confiscated 15 vehicles at the scene, of which four were either hijacked or stolen in the areas of Garsfontein, Silverton, Wierdabrug and Olifantsfontein.