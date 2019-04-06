A woman was killed and four other people were injured when four cars collided at the R57 and Milton Road intersection in Vanderbijlpark. Picture: ER24

Vanderbijlpark - A woman was killed and four other people were injured when four cars collided at the R57 and Milton Road intersection in Vanderbijlpark on Friday night, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the four vehicles scattered in the intersection, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Upon further inspection, paramedics found a woman lying trapped inside one of the light motor vehicles. Assessment showed that the woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead."

Four other people were assessed on the scene, their injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA