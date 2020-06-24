Fourth TMPD officer tests positive for Covid-19

Pretoria - A fourth Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Pretoria, spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said on Wednesday. Mahamba said the latest victim, a female constable, received her results on Tuesday after her colleague tested positive. The affected TMPD officers were based at the Mercedes-Benz building in the Pretoria central business district, which houses the metro police’s various specialised units, including the speeding section and cable theft units. The building on Francis Baard Street also houses the TMPD call centre. Mahamba said the Mercedes-Benz building will remain closed until Friday to allow for disinfection to take place. “This has occurred after three members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, two female officers and one senior male officer, tested positive for Covid-19. The 51-year-old senior superintendent and a 37-year-old female constable tested positive on 17 June 2020 at Number 1 Madiba Street (in the Pretoria CBD),” said Mahamba.

He said the building was closed for two days to allow for disinfection before staff returned to work.

Of the initial three cases, the 31-year-old female constable stationed at the Mercedes-Benz building tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“The constable went to hospital for another medical consultation when it was discovered that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She has since been admitted to hospital while the other two officers are in isolation for 14 days,” said Mahamba.

“The Mercedes-Benz building is closed until 26 June 2020 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all employees and customers. The building will be disinfected during the temporary closure for the safe return of staff members on 26 June 2020.”

He said another TMPD staff member, a female administration officer in Akasia, north of Pretoria, also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

“She has since been in 14 days' isolation. The building was also disinfected following the precautionary measures to keep employees safe,” said Mahamba.

