Fraudulent document manufacturing plant uncovered in Hillbrow

Cape Town - A tip-off from the community has led to the arrest of a 47-year-old suspect who was found with fraudulent documents in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the cooperation of residents in helping police in clamping down on crime.

“I would like to thank the community members who continue to be the eyes and ears of the police. “As much as we have intensified police visibility on the streets, we still rely on information from the community about the crimes taking place indoors. We promise to act swiftly and decisively when we are given information. “This arrest is attributed to community members who would not allow crime to be committed under their watch. We really appreciate and salute such community members. Working together we can bring crime to minimal,” Mawela said.

The tip-off about a man producing fraudulent identity documents and passports from an apartment in Hillbrow came while police were conducting Operation O Kae Molao. A search of the premises resulted in police uncovering scores of South African identity documents, birth certificates, smart identity cards, passports, bank statements, Covid-19 certificates, work permits, police firearm licence competency certificates, Sassa cards, bank cards and other essential documents. The suspect, a Zimbabwean national was arrested immediately and is being charged with fraud.

There is a possibility of more charges to be added. In an unrelated incident, police arrested more than 800 suspects during Operation O Kae Molao on Wednesday and Thursday. [email protected]

