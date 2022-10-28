French, Canadian, UK and Australian embassies warn citizens following US embassy’s threat of possible terror attack in Sandton on Saturday

Durban - At least four other embassies have issued safety warnings to citizens following an alert by the United States of America embassy on a possible terror attack in Sandton on Saturday, October 29. On Wednesday, the embassy said the US government had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the embassy said it had no further information regarding the time, method or target of the potential attack, it advised staff to avoid crowds of people or other large public gatherings in the area over the weekend. The French embassy in Pretoria and the French Consulate General in Johannesburg called on the French community to avoid or maintain increased vigilance during public gatherings scheduled for this coming October 29 and 30 in the greater Sandton area in Johannesburg. “Exercise a high degree of caution in South Africa due to the high level of serious crime. If you are travelling in South Africa, remember to subscribe via smartraveller.gov.au to receive the Australian government’s updates to official advice,” the Australian embassy advised.

The Canadian and United Kingdom embassies has also shared the alert and warned citizens to avoid the area. Sandton City Shopping Centre said it is aware of the notification by the US embassy and trading will continue as normal. “The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance. In partnership with the authorities, we are actively monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the alert was issued without the embassy speaking to local government. According to AFP, Ramaphosa was speaking during a press briefing. “It is quite unfortunate the US issued that type of warning without having any type of discussion with us. Any form of alert will come from the government of the Republic of South Africa and it is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic amongst our people,” said Ramaphosa.

Story continues below Advertisement