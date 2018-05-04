A new pedestrian walkway will be provided in Davies Street as part of the Doornfontein precinct upgrade. Impression: Supplied

Johannesburg - Doornfontein is set for a major facelift with the construction of one of the first high rise buildings in many years in the Joburg CBD.

At the same time, the exterior of the Doornfontein station will be reconstructed to include wide and pedestrian-friendly stairs and walkways along Davies Street.

The area has recently declined through crime and grime.

The new 15-storey student accommodation building is under construction by the Affordable Housing Company (Afhco) which owns other properties, including student accommodation buildings.

A new pedestrian walkway will be provided in Davies Street as part of the Doornfontein precinct upgrade. Impression: Supplied





“We are very excited about this area which is really starting to boom. It is very close to most tertiary institutions, the CBD and taxi ranks.

“We already have a small shopping centre in the road, but we intend opening other shops including restaurants, a pharmacy and entertainment venues.

“We will also be planting trees and placing street furniture along the road to make it user-friendly and safe,” said managing director Kevin van den Heever.

A new pedestrian walkway will be provided in Davies Street as part of the Doornfontein precinct upgrade. Impression: Supplied





The new building will have 270 apartments which will help with the shortage of student accommodation.

Afhco also finances, maintains and cleans the End Street park, as well as providing security services for it and the surrounding areas.

“The park is well used during the day. We lock it at night for security purposes,” he said.

The Passenger Rail Agency has given the company permission to upgrade the staircase of the station.

@annacox

The Star