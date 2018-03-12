Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education on Tuesday said it was shocked and saddened by allegations that a member of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) forensic unit had abused two pupils at AB Xuma Primary School.

The incident reportedly occurred this past Monday when the forensic investigator, part of the team probing sexual assault cases at the school, visited the victims at the school to prepare for the court appearance in the case against a former patroller accused of sexually assaulting over 50 pupils at the school.

The two are among the alleged victims of the former patroller.



"It is alleged that the investigator sexually molested the two grade 3 pupils aged 7 and 8 years old respectively," the department said.

"The matter was escalated to the Family and Child Services, who came to the school to interview the affected pupils and their parents."

The department confirmed that the accused officer has since been withdrawn from the case with immediate effect and that a sexual assault case was opened by the pupils' parents at Orlando Police Station.



Speaking on the matter was Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who said: "These allegations are shocking and disturbing. A person entrusted with protecting children has violated their trust and that of their parents. This man should meet the full might of the law”.



"It is unfortunate and regrettable that this incident occurred to the very same learners who were previous victims of the school patroller, in the hands of someone entrusted to ensure their safety," he said.

Last year, the Soweto school made headlines after reports emerged that a 57-year-old scholar patroller had allegedly sexually assaulted more than 50 girls from the primary school.

The man was then arrested and is facing charges of rape and sexual assault.

