Johannesburg - The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Department (EMPD) Drug Enforcement Unit Members have arrested two foreign national friends for being in possession of drugs and attempting to bribe the Police Officials.
A 34-year-old Nigerian national was handcuffed by the EMPD officials for the position of three solid pieces of Khat valued at an estimated street value of R2500 following a body search in the Brakpan area.
The arrest was effected on Sunday at around 12:30pm during a crime prevention operation, on Wenden street.