Johannesburg - The South African National Council for the Blind and the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Service on Thursday said its joint fundraising golf day and gala dinner had been postponed to October. The event was scheduled to take place on Friday.

The parties said in a statement that the postponement was necessitated by a low sponsorship take-off, which in turn would have limited the chances of reaching the donation target.

The postponement would allow the organisers to approach a wider corporate audience and increase the prospects of raising and canvassing more resources for the targeted 22 special schools for the blind.

The event would be hosted on 18 October to commemorate eye care awareness month, which runs from September 21 to October 18.

The organisers apologised for any inconvenience caused.

African News Agency (ANA)