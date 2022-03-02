G4S offers R1m for info on killers who shot dead a CIT guard in Centurion

Pretoria - G4S Cash Solutions is offering a reward of up to R1 million for information that will lead to the successful arrest, prosecution, and conviction of criminals who shot and killed one of its guards on Friday. A G4S guard was killed on Friday at 3pm,during a robbery at the Mnandi’s Spar, on Tulip Road, Centurion

The G4S guard was loading a secure cross-pavement cash collection unit into the armoured vehicle, when he was accosted and shot with an R5 rifle. The criminals absconded with the cash device, but were unable to access any cash as the security technology installed across G4S devices is aimed at rendering the money unusable. Two of the perpetrators were caught on CCTV, wearing distinctive clothing.

Kevin Govender, Cash-in-transit (CIT) director for G4S Cash Solutions, said: “We are devastated at this tragic and senseless loss, and have conveyed our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as ensuring that the family is taken care of. “We are making it a priority to ensure these criminals are held to account.” The company has, over the course of the past few years, invested significantly in upgrading its existing armoured fleet and cross-pavement devices with a range of world-class CIT-mitigation technologies, which renders all stolen cash unusable.

“CIT and cross-pavement attacks are becoming more violent in nature,” said Govender. “This is deeply concerning because it puts the lives of our people in danger. “In addition, these senseless attacks are futile, as the technology we use means any cash stolen is completely unusable.

“Our message to would-be criminals is clear – don’t bother attacking our teams because you will get away with nothing of value,” said Govender. In addition to constant investment in technology, G4S said it is essential that tackling CIT crime must be prioritised by law enforcers. Anyone with information is urged to contact: Ray Barlow on 083 324 3460, or Shaun Maleo on 083 750 4042 from G4S Cash Solutions.