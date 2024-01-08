Gauteng animal group shares details of timber wolf’s safe recapture

Gauteng-based animal group Absolute Exotics SA has shared details of how they safely recaptured a Canadian timber wolf that escaped its enclosure late last month. IOL previously reported that the wolf was wandering around Benoni Agricultural Holdings on the East Rand. It is alleged that the animal escaped from a property in the area on New Year's Eve.

Following reports of Logan's disappearance, Absolute Exotics SA's Christo Myburgh said on New Year's Eve, the organisation alerted local authorities and initiated a comprehensive recapture plan. "Within two hours, we deployed K9 dogs and later utilised drones when the initial search proved unsuccessful. A sighting around 11pm triggered an immediate and ongoing rescue operation," he shared in a post on social media. He said, along with private security, they were able to monitor Logan's movement, and the team worked to recapture him with minimal stress or harm.

He said on January 3, with guidance from a wildlife veterinarian, they were able to place catching cages that led to Logan's safe recapture. "Given the circumstances, we've temporarily relocated Logan to our local SPCA while we upgrade his enclosure to better suit his needs. At Absolute Exotics SA, we strictly adhere to South African laws and work with the local SPCA and NSPCA to ensure Logan's safe return to our facility," Myburgh said. Logan will undergo neutering and will also be micro-chipped. Logan has been surrendered to the organisation's rescue and re-homing programme.