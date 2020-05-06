Gauteng clinic staffer faints after SMS indicates positive Covid-19 test

Johannesburg – More than 500 residents were disappointed to find the Diepsloot South Clinic in Midrand closed on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The township, with a population of 300 000, has recorded the highest number of positive cases at 133, together with Midrand and Lanseria.

Ward councillor Abraham Mabuke said the member was part of a team conducting door-to-door screenings.

“The staff member is part of an NGO working with the Department of Health. They go around the community screening people,” he said.

Mabuke said the member collapsed after seeing her test results on her cellphone, which had been sent to her by SMS.