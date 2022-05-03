Gauteng cops arrest alleged gangsters, one of them with elderly murder victim’s clothes

Pretoria: Two alleged gang-affiliated suspects, alleged to have been terrorising the community of Riverlea in Langlaagte, are due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today, Gauteng police say. “This, after their arrest during an intelligence-driven operation by provincial organised crime investigations, Johannesburg district crime intelligence, anti-gang unit as well as SAPS Langlaagte members in Riverlea on 29 April 2022,” said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

During the arrests at the suspects’ hideouts, Muridili said police recovered clothing believed to have been taken during a murder in Riverlea, in April, where a man was shot dead. “The police also seized an unlicensed firearm and ammunition which has been identified as stolen in Johannesburg in January 2021. The firearm will be taken to the forensic science laboratory for ballistic tests,” said Muridili. “One of the suspects has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He has been positively linked with two cases of murder that occurred in Langlaagte policing precinct. The other suspect is only positively linked to one of the two murders.”

She said members of the community were encouraged to report any criminal activity or known perpetrators to Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send tip-offs via the My SAPS App. Last month, police in Gauteng opened an inquest docket for investigation after the bodies of four people were found wrapped in blankets and plastics next to Snake Road in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. At the time, police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the four were believed to be illegal miners.

“Police were called by an anonymous about four bodies that were dumped next to the road. On arrival, police found four bodies that were wrapped in blankets and plastics,” said Masondo. He said a post-mortem would be conducted to confirm the cause of death. “The bodies are not identified yet but are suspected to be of illegal miners,” Masondo added.

