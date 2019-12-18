Pretoria – Two suspects, aged 35 and 44, were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following their arrest in Johannesburg, after police found them in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R4 million.
Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said moments after the initial arrest, a third suspect aged 45 was arrested for bribery after offering the arresting police officers an amount of R10 000 in exchange for the release of the two detained suspects.
“Police officers from Sophiatown were conducting stop-and-search operations in Westdene when they noticed a vehicle, a white Citroen C4 with two occupants. The members stopped the vehicle and while searching, found drugs in the car and immediately arrested both suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs,” said Peters.
She said after arresting the pair, a man arrived at the scene and offered the police officers R10 000 for the release of the duo. He was subsequently arrested for bribery.
Meanwhile, Peters said 21 other suspects were also arrested for drug-related cases over the past long weekend during “intelligence-led safer festive season operations” aimed at curbing the proliferation of drugs on the streets of Gauteng.