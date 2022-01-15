NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatshwayo were arrested at a petrol station in Olivenhoutbosch. Picture: Se-Anne Rall
Gauteng cops track down 2 inmates who dashed for freedom in 'movie-style' escape, 4 more still on the run

Durban - Police have tracked down two more prisoners who made a dash for freedom during a daring escape in Gauteng on Friday.

SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatshwayo were arrested at a petrol station in Olivenhoutbosch.

She said a third suspect was nabbed for aiding and abetting.

On Friday, police launched a manhunt after six inmates escaped from custody.

Robert Hlatshwayo and Nkululeko Nkomo were traced and arrested. Picture: SAPS

According to reports, the police truck transporting the prisoners was ambushed by three armed men driving a silver Audi at the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult streets in Brakpan on the East Rand.

Five of the six escapees were due at court for a Dawn Park case of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, and the sixth escapee was due for his first appearance on a shoplifting case.

Police are continuing to search for the remaining four inmates.

Still on the run: Mbongiseni Mkandla

Still on the run: Thulani Dube

Still on the run: Augustine Nqobani Moyo

