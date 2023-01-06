Gauteng drivers who paid for e-tolls set to be refunded nearly R7bn

Nearly R6.9 billion will be refunded to Gauteng motorists who have been paying their e-toll bills, however, it is unclear if they will be paid out in cash, or with vouchers and discounts. Speaking to eNCA, Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said government entities were discussing how and when payments made would be refunded.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mhaga said political teams from the Premier's office as well as the Department of Finance, were in talks around modes of payment. He explained that it could be in the form of fuel rebates, or discounts on driver's licence discs. "(With Treasury) they are hard at work looking at different scenarios that could be used. It might not be hard cash," he said.

Mhaga said there were a few minor issues to be ironed out. He couldn’t pinpoint a date on which motorists can expect their refund. In October last year, Lesufi and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a new financing mechanism for the Gauteng freeway upgrade debt to replace e-tolls. However, in December, Lesufi said there would be delays in deactivating e-tolls.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Due to the need to finalise key components of the MOU between the national government and the provincial government, the matter will be finalised in the new year, 2023. “This means that the planned deactivation of the scheme by December 31 didn’t take place," Lesufi said. But he reassured Gauteng residents that "there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls".

Story continues below Advertisement