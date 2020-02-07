Gauteng Education concerned as four more pupils die at schools









Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File photo: ANA/Bhekikhaya Mabaso Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appealed for divine intervention again as the province continues to be rocked by at least four deaths at the start of February.

The start of the academic year was taxing for education in the province, with several pupils such as Enock Mpianzi of Parktown Boys High School and Letacia Jansen, dying in school-related incidents.

On Friday, the department said it was deeply saddened by the state of affairs, which also includes incidents of pupils being raped, stabbed and bullied.





“We wish to convey our sincere condolences to all bereaved families during this time of grief, indeed we started academic year 2020 on a bad note, we have been experiencing different deaths and unfortunate incidents in our school environment.





“It must be said, for many years, we have never undergone such an experience, indeed we are under siege, and lost for words. This time around, we have no option but to call upon all spiritual denominations to come together and lead us in prayer, indeed we plead for divine intervention,” said Lesufi.





There were at least five reported deaths in the province this week.





On Tuesday, at the Radineo Primary School in Mabopane, Pretoria, a 9-year-old pupil vomited in her classroom and died on her way to a local clinic.





Also on Tuesday, a Grade 8 pupil at Bophelong Secondary died, but circumstances surrounding the death of the said learner were still being investigated.





At the Belvedere Special School, also on Tuesday, a Grade 1 pupil passed away after allegedly drinking poison.





In the fourth incident, a goal post post collapsed on a Grade 1 pupil at TN Kudube Primary School in Hammanskraal . The child later died in hospital.





Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had despatched their psychosocial teams to conduct counselling at the schools and families.





He said a pupil was raped after school at Tshepisong Primary School. The pupil had been waiting for her scholar transport when she was attacked.





In another rape incident, a 12-year-old pupil was raped while walking home after their scholar transport bus broke down.





“We have launched an investigation on why learners were allowed to walk home, decisive action will be taken accordingly,” said Mabona.





The department's long list of school transgressions also included a bullying incident at Nirvana High School in Lenasia, where two boys were seen fighting. They have been taken to a disciplinary hearing.





And at Mayibuye Primary, two parents allegedly assaulted a teacher with sjamboks in full view of the pupils. The teacher has been absent from school since the incident took place on Tuesday, citing trauma.





“The educator is receiving necessary support from the Employee Wellness Program. The police are investigating circumstances surrounding this sad and unfortunate case,” said Mabona.





“It is disappointing that we have been disrupted in many schools, which some of these disruptions are led by SGBs and parents. We wish to appeal to members of communities not to disrupt schooling but resort to available channels to resolve challenges,” said Mabona.



