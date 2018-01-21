Johannesburg - Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for education, Panyaza Lesufi, on Monday expressed concern and shock over all school disruptions in the province, after a number of schools were disrupted.

"The department calls on community members to refrain from disrupting the education of learners. Parents and communities should note that it is difficult to recover lost curriculum time and children end up being the victims," the Gauteng department of education (GDE) said in a statement.

The GDE said that six of their schools were disrupted including Noordgesig Primary School, Daliwonga High School and Hoër Skool Overvaal.

"There were some disruptions at Noordgesig Primary School during the morning of the 22 January 2018. However, the school continues to operate despite the disruptions," the GDE said.

"MEC Lesufi will visit the school on Tuesday, 23 January to meet stakeholders and address their concerns. A team from the department also met stakeholders at the school on Friday."

The department said that parents from Daliwonga High School disrupted schooling on Monday, demanding action from management of the school on allegations of sexual harassment against an educator and corruption against the school governing board (SGB) chairperson and the principal.

"We have dispatched a team to intervene at the school."

At Hoër Skool Akasia a group of parents visited the school in protest of non-admission of their children at the said school.

"Some parents resorted to drop off their unplaced children clad in the school’s uniform. While the parent’s frustration is understandable, it is a matter of concern that the children were left unsupervised," the GDE said.

"As stated previously by the department, the school is full and cannot accept additional learners. The parents were given alternative placement at Hercules High School which they declined."

While at Hoër Skool Overvaal, the department said Lesufi met with the Gauteng Social Cohesion Champions on Saturday, 20 January 2018, to seek their intervention to resolve the impasse on admissions in the school.

"The champions, led by retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro will meet with all stakeholders to find an amicable solution," the GDE said.

"The Champions were appointment by the Premier to promote Social Cohesion in the Province. Further, the MEC met with a number of stakeholders today to brief them on the Department’s programme to address the situation at Overvaal."

The department added that along with the minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, Lesufi met with various unions and political parties this morning to discuss the situation at the school.

"The MEC reiterated the decision of the department to appeal the decision of the High Court on the matter. In addition, he appealed for calm and for all stakeholders to channel their concerns to his office," the department said

"We, are hopeful that, all disruptions will be resolved and our focus will be on learning at all our schools."

African News Agency/ANA