Gauteng education says more than 270 000 learners have been placed in schools so far
Durban - A total of 276 564 Grade 1 and 8 online admissions applicants have been successfully placed.
According to the Department of Basic Education in Gauteng, officials are still working to ensure that 1 465 applicants who remain unplaced are accommodated in due course.
Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said to deal with the pressure of placement in high pressure districts, the GDE is investing in more classrooms.
“We have transferred over R240 million to schools for the construction of classrooms. These funds will enable the construction of 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in identified high schools,” he said.
Mabona said the department had also identified more than 17 000 applicants who did not submit all the necessary supporting documents to their applied school or upload it on the system during the allocated time period. These are deemed unsuccessful applications. However, the system is currently open for them to upload and choose available schools.
“As such, we must remind parents and guardians that applications which met all the admissions criteria would have submitted or uploaded the following documentation successfully,” he said.
Documents required for Grade 8 applications:
• Parent and Child ID or Passport
• Refugee Permit
• Asylum Seeker Permit
• Permanent Residence Permit
• Study Permit
• Your South African Birth Certificate
• Proof of Home Address
• Proof of Work Address
• Latest School Report
Documents required for Grade 1 applications:
• Parent and Child ID or Passport
• Refugee Permit
• Asylum Seeker Permit
• Permanent Residence Permit
• Study Permit
• South African Birth certificate
• Proof of Home Address
• Proof of Work Address
• Latest School Report
• Clinic Card/Vaccination report
The Department has also prioritised the finalisation of 866 appeals received since the placement period commenced last year.
Mabona said these appeals are the result of applicants who could not be placed at their desired school and objected to placement at an alternative school provided.
Outcomes will be communicated to all applicants latest by Monday, January 10.
The late registration process would commence on Wednesday, January 12.
Parents and guardians are asked to login on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to apply. Only schools with capacity will be availed on the system.
Parents and guardians wishing to receive assistance from the Department may either contact the call centre on 0800 000 789, send an email on [email protected] or send a a direct message via the GDE social media platforms.
Parents and guardians may also contact their respective GDE district office for assistance using the following contact details:
Ekurhuleni North
Director Nonceba Ntuta: (071) 579-3049
Ekurhuleni South
Director Busi Luthuli: (083) 450-0152
Johannesburg East
Director Shirley Molobi: (083) 389-2868
Johannesburg North
Director Vuyi Cindi: (076) 381-7100
Johannesburg West
Director Vincent Ndhlovu: (071) 559-5831
Gauteng East
Director Somikazi Chabalala: (071) 561-3569
Gauteng North
Director Zukile Kosi: (060) 995-3736
Gauteng West
Director Oupa Koapeng: (072) 693-2678
Tshwane North
Director Thea Coetser: (083) 564-5146
Tshwane South
Director Paula Galego: (060) 980-6971
Tshwane West
Director Yvonne Mooke: (071) 579-1381
Sedibeng East
Director Pheello Meetsing: (066) 487-2708
Sedibeng West
Director Themba Maseko: (082) 562-5673
“We must stress that we take very seriously our Constitutional mandate of ensuring that every child is placed in a school. We would like to plead with parents to remain patient as our officials have been working around the clock to ensure that all learners are placed at a school as soon as is possible. We further commit to continue to work with all stakeholders to improve the quality of education in all our schools,” said Gauteng Education MEC Mr Panyaza Lesufi.
IOL