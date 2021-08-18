Gauteng Education says six culprits identified in Glenvista school hall torching

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education says six culprits have been identified following the arson attack on a school hall at Glenvista on Monday. The school hall was torched by some pupils who had allegedly expressed that they were not willing to sit for an examination.

The pupils were forced to write the exam outside in the sun after the hall was torched, causing R400 000 worth of damage to the school infrastructure. Learners at #GlenvistaHigh school torched the school hall bcoz they didn't want to write exams 👀😩



Yesterday they burnt the school hall because they didn't want to write an exam. Today, they wrote the exams outside. So sad 😭 #GlenvistaHigh ⁦@EducationGP1⁩ ⁦@Steve_Mabona⁩ pic.twitter.com/rUEr0td5oW — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 17, 2021

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday, and that police investigations were continuing. “Police received a call of a building on fire at Glenvista High School. On arrival, the school principal informed the police that she was in her office when she received information that the hall was burning. “At the hall she found that the whole stage was on fire. Damages are estimated at about R400 000,” said Masondo.

He said Mondeor police opened an inquiry for further investigation. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the Glenvista SGB was also investigating the matter. The department said it did not have the funds to repair the hall, and that the school would have to pay for it.