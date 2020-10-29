Gauteng father gets life for raping daughter, paying her to keep quiet

Pretoria – The Springs Regional Court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his six-year-old daughter. The convicted rapist’s name has been withheld to protect the abused child. North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana, said the father penetrated the minor child both anally and vaginally, before giving her money. “On 16 June, 2018, while the mother of the child had left her with the accused in their home, he penetrated her both anally and vaginally. After the incident, he gave her money and asked her not to tell anyone about what had happened,” said Mahanjana. “Three days after the incident, while the child was visiting her grandmother, she noticed how the child was being overly emotional and uncomfortable. Upon enquiring, the child told her about the rape.”

The grandmother took the child to hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

“The grandmother reported the incident to the police and the accused was arrested on the same day. He denied the allegations,” said Mahanjana.

During trial, State prosecutor advocate Adele Erasmus argued that crimes against children should never be tolerated in a civilised society.

Erasmus submitted that the 40-year-old, since he is the biological father of the child, had raised her from birth, and it was his duty to love and protect her.

The court heard that the man had abused his position and breached her trust in one of the “most unimaginable ways”.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the child had extensive injuries to her private areas.

The NPA on Thursday welcomed the sentence.

African News Agency