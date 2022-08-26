Gauteng govt suspends Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi and provincial health CFO Lerato Madyo amid R850m tender probe

Johannesburg - The Gauteng provincial government has placed the chief financial officer of the Gauteng Department of Health and the chief executive officer of the Tembisa provincial tertiary hospital on precautionary suspension, effective from Friday, August 26. Tembisa hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi and CFO Lerato Madyo face serious allegations pertaining to the improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa hospital.

The SIU is probing dodgy tenders to the tune of over R850m. This week News24 reported that the hospital had procured skinny jeans valued at R500 000 in June last year. The purchase was made ahead of the country's third coronavirus wave during the pandemic.

In an interview with Talk Radio 702 this week, Mthunzi denied that the hospital had purchased skinny jeans, and said they had purchased sutures instead, which were used by surgeons at the hospital. He said the wrong material code was used during the procurement process. It is believed that the R500 000 dodgy purchase was one of many which former health department chief director of financial accounting Babita Deokaran was trying to expose in the public healthcare sector.

She died in a hail of bullets outside her Johannesburg South home in August last year. The Gauteng provincial government said the two senior officials were being placed on suspension to ensure that their presence in the office did not impede the investigations. The Hawks have also confirmed that the Deokaran murder case was receiving their full attention.

Six suspects - Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla - have been arrested in connection with Deokaran's death. Their case was this week postponed to October 6 in the South Gauteng High Court after their defence attorney raised issues over payment. Premier David Makhura has welcomed the precautionary suspensions.

“We want all those responsible for plotting and carrying out the killing of Babita Deokaran to be brought to book. “We want the corrupt in government and their cahoots in the private sector to face the consequences of their evil deeds. “We have been taking steps to strengthen measures to prevent, detect, investigate and institute both disciplinary action and civil claims against public officials and service providers involved in corrupt procurement practices,” said Makhura.