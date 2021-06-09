Gauteng Health adds 25 more Covid-19 vaccination sites in province

Johannesburg - The Gauteng health department has added 25 new sites for the province’s coronavirus mass vaccination rollout programme.

The 25 new sites are spread around the province, with the Johannesburg district getting 10 new sites, five new sites in Tshwane, four new sites in Ekurhuleni, and three each – at Sedibeng and the West Rand.

In Johannesburg, the new sites are in Ivory Park, Midrand, Berario, Naledi, Meadowlands, Dobsonville, Roodepoort, Zondi, Sandton and Mondeor.

In Tshwane, the new vaccination sites are at the University of Pretoria, Mabopane, Olievenboutbosch, Mamelodi and Bronkhorspruit.

In Ekurhuleni, centres at Thembisa, Alberton, KwaThema and Springs were selected as new vaccination sites.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the new sites were a boost for the province which has had over 470 000 people confirmed infected with the virus since last March.

“This will enable the government to vaccinate more people that are 60 years and above and healthcare workers as part of Phase 1b and Phase 2.

“A total of 25 new sites have been added to the current list taking Gauteng vaccination to 129 (89 public and 40 private sites).

“The new sites are in public service and spread across the province: Joburg (10), Tshwane (5), Ekurhuleni (4), West Rand (3) and Sedibeng (3),” said Kekana.

More than 245 000 have been vaccinated in the province date, among them, over 184 000 elderly citizens and over 62 600 healthcare workers.

Just under 500 000 people have registered to be vaccinated through the government’s Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), Kekana added.

“Since the start of the vaccination programme, we have seen a steady increase in the uptake of the vaccine. More and more vaccination sites are now live meaning that more people can get vaccinated closer to where they stay or work.

“We continue to encourage people to register on the EVDS which a platform is put in place to facilitate the scheduling of the vaccination programme.

“Furthermore, the Gauteng government has taken steps to ensure that all vaccination sites make adequate plans for walk-ins, no person will be turned away from vaccination sites.

“Healthcare Workers are assisting the elderly in their homes and other settings to register on the EVDS in preparation for vaccination,” she said.

The new vaccination sites

Vaccination Sites - Joburg District.jpg

Vaccination Sites - Tshwane District.jpg

Vaccination Sites - Ekurhuleni.jpg

Vaccination Sites - West Rand District.jpg

Vaccination Sites - Sedibeng District.jpg

Authorities are continuously urging South Africans to get vaccinated, saying getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is the best way to protect citizens and loved ones from the virus.

“By vaccinating and adhering to the non-pharmaceutical interventions we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and keep the economy open.

“It should be noted that people can still contract the Coronavirus even if they have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

“The vaccine boosts the immune system to prevent severe illness, hospitalisation, and death in the event one contracts the disease,” said Kekana.

Need help registering through EVDS – call the Gauteng Hotline on 0800 428 8364.

