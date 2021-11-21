Gauteng man arrested for reporting false hijacking, kidnapping to cops

Rustenburg – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for reporting a false hijacking and kidnapping of his five-year-old nephew to the police, Gauteng police said on Sunday. "It is alleged that on Saturday, November 20, he reported that he was driving with his five-year-old nephew when four unknown men stopped them, threatened him with firearms to get out of the car before fleeing with the child," spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

"Resources were mobilised to track the alleged hijackers in order to save the life of the child. Upon further questioning, it was established that the man had lied and the alleged hijacked vehicle was parked at his home and the child was also safe. He was arrested and charged with perjury." Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Ellias Mawela, has condemned the incident. He expressed his disappointment at the behaviour of the man as this was irresponsible and reckless.

"Children are kidnapped at times and we are obliged to immediately investigate. A false report puts a lot of strain on police resources which could have been directed to real incidents of crime and to victims who genuinely need police assistance," Mawela said. On Friday, the Gauteng Department of Education said a Grade 12 learner survived a kidnapping attempt in Sandringham. The incident was alleged to have taken place near Lyndhurst Primary School. When the learner was walking to school, a white Chevrolet sedan with four men reportedly drove towards her and one armed men allegedly grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle.