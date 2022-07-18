Gauteng online registration for grades 1 and 8 opens this week

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Education is on a countdown for online registrations for grades 1 and 8 in public schools. The department has announced that the online admissions application period for the 2023 academic year for grade 1 and 8 will take place from July 22 to August 19.

The department said parents and guardians who will be applying for their children to be enrolled for Grade 1 or Grade 8 must bring the following certified documents: Parent/guardian’s ID or passport Child’s ID or South African birth certificate or passport

Refugee permit or asylum seeker permit or permanent residence permit or study permit Proof of home address Proof of work address (optional for those applying at a school closer to work)

Latest school report and clinic card/immunisation report (Grade 1 only) The department said parents applying for Grade R, grades 2 to 7 and grades 9 to 12 at Gauteng public schools must apply directly to identified schools, not on the Online Admissions System. “Parents and guardians are urged to interact directly with their identified schools to receive guidance on how and when to apply for these grades,” it said. Furthermore, parents were advised to apply on the department's website (www.gdeadmissions.gov.za) and also indicated that assistance regarding online applications is available at any walk-in-centre or schools in the area. Parents are required to provide one reliable cell phone number to receive a username and password as well as other important information regarding the child's application.

All applicants are required to remember to upload certified copies of required documents on the system or submit documents to schools they applied to within seven days of making the application. Meanwhile, parents/guardians are urged to log on to the system and accept offers of placement that will be sent via SMS from October 03 to November 30. [email protected]

