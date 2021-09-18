Gauteng opens more vaccine sites this weekend, urges residents to vaccinate to ‘beat the fourth wave’

Johannesburg - Gauteng residents have been urged to vaccinate in order to beat the fourth wave of coronavirus.

The Gauteng Health Department also said it would use this weekend’s voter registration weekend to urge residents to get vaccinated against the virus. Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said over 116 vaccination sites - double the normal number - would be opened this weekend. “85% of the sites opened on both days from 8am to 3pm. .

“The quicker we can vaccinate at least 10 million people in the province the sooner the Gauteng Province can accelerate the implementation of our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan,” said Kekana. The Department has set a 10 million vaccination target before December, and they are allowing walk-ins at all public vaccination sites for people aged over 18. “COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe illness, hospitalisation and death in the event one contracts the coronavirus.

“When many people are vaccinated the country can return to some form of “normality” and people may return to the things they love and can enjoy the festive season with family and friends. “Furthermore, when 70% or more of the adult population is vaccinated, that can lessen the impact of the fourth wave and avoid stricter restrictions. “The Gauteng EXCO will lead social mobilisation drive at various pop-up sites on Saturday and Sunday.

“The vaccination programme is open to all people in South Africa, whether or not they are South African citizens. “Vaccination is free to everyone in South Africa. You can go to a government health facility or a private pharmacy that offers vaccinations, even if you are not on medical aid,” said Kekana. Meanwhile, Vuyo Mhaga, the spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura said it was essential for residents to vaccinate to “beat the fourth wave”.

“As many people as possible must get vaccinated so that we can return to the things we love and enjoy the festive season with family and friends,” he said. Meanwhile, in the Gauteng Health's weekly coronavirus report, the province said it was encouraging that it was seeing a consistent decrease in new infections, but it has reminded locals Thay now was not the time to be complacent as chances of the resurgence of the virus were still high. “Despite the decrease in active cases and hospital admissions, COVID-19 is still in our midst, therefore we should remain vigilant.

“Let us all remain vigilant and adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions including those who will be visiting voter registration station during the registration weekend on 18 and 19 September 2021,” the report said. . The report also showed that over 1.78 million people in the Johannesburg district had vaccinated against the virus, 978 000 in Tshwane, 873 000 in Ekurhuleni, 197 000 in Sedibeng and 254 000 in the West Rand. This takes the number of vaccinations in the province to over 4 million.