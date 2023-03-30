Gauteng pastor and congregants among four who tested positive for cholera

A pastor and two of her congregants tested positive for cholera following a baptism at the Jukskei river earlier this month. There are now 10 laboratory-confirmed cholera cases in South Africa. The department said the suspected source of local cholera infections is water from Jukskei River and Klip River.

“The environmental health practitioners will collect water samples from the two rivers for analysis in order to establish if indeed the water is contaminated with cholera, and the department will announce the results as soon as they are available,” it said. “Cases seven and eight are a Diepsloot couple, aged 38 and 49, who were admitted at the Helen Joseph Hospital with acute watery diarrhoea and severe dehydration,” the department’s Foster Mohale said. He said the couple had been baptised at the Jukskei River with six other people on March 18, and they experienced health complications a few days later.

Case nine is a 10-year-old girl who was rushed to the Empilweni Private Hospital after suffering with diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. Mohale said during the investigation, it was established that the girl’s mother had been admitted at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital on March 17, who was treated for different health conditions, had passed away the following day. “Although, cholera was not suspected by the clinicians as a result, no stool samples were taken for processing.

“It was also established that the girl and her mother were baptised with other church members at Klip River a week earlier,” he said. Case 10 is a 50-year-old Diepsloot pastor who baptised the couple. “She also drank the same water from the river. She was detected by the health response team during contact tracing and field investigation, having diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Although, she was not admitted in hospital but her stool was taken for laboratory testing and the results came back positive. All four patients have no recent international travel history, which suggests a strong possibility of local transmission or infection. All four patients are recovering at home and are in a stable condition,” Mohale said. He said the department will also intensify the refresher training amongst the clinicians about cholera, especially in the affected health districts of Gauteng. The Health Outbreak Response Team will continue with contact tracing and social mobilisation activities in the affected communities to empower the residents with health education on the disease, prevention methods and management measures to prevent possible widespread outbreaks.