Gauteng police arrest two alleged shooters involved in drive-by attack in Vanderbijlpark

Johannesburg – Gauteng police officers arrested two suspects who were involved in a drive-by shooting in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday. The suspects had allegedly shot a victim who was driving in a white Mercedes-Benz when members of the Vanderbijlpark Task Team quickly responded to the shooting.

Two suspects are still at large. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the motive for the shooting was still yet to be determined. He said the incident took place around midday and the police officers responded swiftly.

“Members of the Vanderbijlpark SAPS Task Team responded and found that the driver of the white Mercedes Benz was shot on the upper body and his passenger was not injured. “It is alleged that four suspects from a blue Mazda 6 came from the opposite direction and started shooting at the victim's vehicle,” said Masondo. He said police officers immediately searched for the suspects who had fled on foot after the shooting.

“Two men were seen running in Vanderbijlpark and police tactically stopped them. “Upon searching the men, police found two firearms in their possession. “The suspects aged 27 and 25 were arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms,” said Masondo.

He said the victim was seriously injured in the shooting. Masondo said the suspects would be profiled and their firearms would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine if they could be linked to other crimes. The suspects are expected to appear at Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court soon.