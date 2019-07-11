File picture

Durban - Three suspects were arrested and six vehicles recovered during a joint, intelligence-driven operation by a team investigating car theft syndicates in Gauteng, police have said. According to captain Mavela Masondo, the operation was conducted by members of Tshwane North crime intelligence, the rapid rail police unit and national intervention unit.

Masondo said the recovered vehicles had been reported stolen in Ekurhuleni. Two additional recovered vehicles had had their engines tampered with.

"The team received information about a possible syndicate that is responsible for theft of motor vehicles, operating mostly in Ekurhuleni. The information was operationalised and police pounced on the suspects in Tshwane in the early hours of Wednesday," said Masondo.

The suspects were found in possession of a white Mitsubishi Colt van, grey VW van, white Honda and blue Toyota Tazz. The vehicles were reported stolen in Eden Park in July this year. Two more vehicles, a red VW Jetta Fox and purple Fiat Uno were found with engines that had been "tampered" with, said Masondo.

The suspects would appear at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

In a separate incident, Sunnyside police arrested two men, aged 23 and 39, after they were found with a Nissan Tiida that was reported hijacked in Pretoria West this month. The suspects were arrested at the corner of Moerdyk and Rissik streets on Tuesday.

African News Agency (ANA)