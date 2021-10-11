Gauteng police hunt for five who murdered Centurion jeweller in armed robbery

Johannesburg – Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for five suspects who shot dead a 55-year-old Centurion businessman during a business robbery at his jewellery store on Monday. The robbery took place at the Centurion Mall at around midday on Monday.

Police said the five suspects shot dead the owner after robbing the jewellery store of an undisclosed amount of money and jewellery on Monday. Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to the shooting after being called. “On arrival on scene a male was found in a state of cardiac arrest.

“Resuscitation efforts were attempted, however, were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead. “Reports from the scene indicate the man was shot during an armed robbery incident at a jewellery store in the mall,” said Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson for the Emer-G-Med Paramedics. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said police were still searching for the suspects.

“A 55-year-old man, who is the owner of the store was fatally shot. “The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewellery. “The police appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact Colonel Mafanele Hlangwane of Lyttenton detectives on 082 822 6253 or Crime Stop Line 08600 10111; alternatively leave anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smart phone.