Gauteng police nab two hijacking suspects in high speed Bedfordview shootout

Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Friday recovered a BMW and nabbed two suspects in Bedfordview.

Police said the two suspects, aged between 48 and 49, were arrested after the police working with Gauteng Police Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Johannesburg Crime Intelligence, Johannesburg K9, Fidelity Specialised Services and Community Active Protection during an operation.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the recovered BMW had been stolen during a reported hijacking in Alberton last month.

“Gauteng Police's Serious and Violent Crime Unit (SVC) received information about a gang that is responsible for stealing and hijacking cars in the Bedfordview and Germiston areas.

“A team comprising the SVC, Johannesburg Crime Intelligence, Johannesburg K9, Fidelity Specialised Services and Community Active Protection (CAP) gathered to hunt down the suspects.

“While keeping surveillance on the suspects, the team blocked a BMW with three occupants in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni.

“The suspects started shooting at the police and a high speed chase ensued until the suspects were cornered.

“Two suspects were arrested while one escaped from the scene. One of the arrested suspects was taken to hospital under police guard after he sustained injuries during the shootout,” said Masondo.

He said the police went to the home address of the suspect who escaped and they found car parts, implements used in theft of vehicles and registration plates of cars that were reported stolen and hijacked.

“The manhunt for the suspect that escaped is underway and arrested suspects will appear at Germiston Magistrate's Court in due course,” said Masondo.

IOL