Gauteng police net 781 wanted suspects in two days

Johannesburg - Gauteng police detectives have arrested over 781 suspects wanted for various offences including murder, rape and assault. Police said the arrears took part over a two-day period, Wednesday and Thursday, and we're part of the provincial Operation O Kae Molao, which involves intensive tracing and arresting of wanted suspects. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspects were wanted for serious and violent crimes that include crimes against women and children.

“The suspects committed offences ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and malicious damage to property. The tracing of the suspects started at 6pm and lasted until the early hours to ensure that those who think they have evaded the arrests are hunted down and brought to book. “Detectives in Gauteng promise to continue with such tracing operations as long as there are still wanted suspects who are roaming the streets,” said Masondo. He said the Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit, Tracker, Fidelity Security, Data Dot and police reservists were part of the policing units and partners who were involved in operations.

He added that police also raided scrapyards and second-hand dealerships, looking for hijacked and stolen vehicles. “The team recovered parts of stolen and hijacked vehicles that include VW Golf 7, Audi, Range Rover, VW Polo and Nissan NP200,” said Masondo. The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, commended the police detectives.