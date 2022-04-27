Gauteng police officer arrested for allegedly selling a pangolin

Rustenburg - A police officer and four other people were arrested for allegedly selling pangolin in Midrand, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better known as the Hawks, said on Tuesday. "Authorities followed up on intelligence received regarding an illegal trade of a pangolin in the Midrand area. The team swiftly conducted a sting operation at a fuel station in Midrand where five suspects, three males and two females, arrived for an exchange of a pangolin for cash," said spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

"The resultant search of the suspects’ vehicles uncovered a police appointment certificate belonging to one of the suspects. Electronic gadgets and two vehicles: a silver Toyota Avanza and Audi, were seized for further investigation." Captain Mulamu said the five suspects, aged between 32 and 49, were charged with illegal dealing of pangolin and contravention of the National Environmental Management-Biodiversity Act. They were expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mulamu said the pangolin that appeared to be unharmed was rescued, and was taken to a veterinarian for examination. In an unrelated incident, the Hawks in the North West province said four people were arrested after they allegedly attempted to sell a pangolin for R250 000 in Mahikeng on Friday. Pangolin are endangered species.

In the Free State, the Hawks said a police constable was arrested for issuing a fake admission of guilty form. Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said Constable Petrus Nnetlane, 35, and Mollo Phillip Lucas, 30, appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing allegations of fraud and defeating the ends of justice. He said they were arrested on April 21 after Lucas had reportedly failed to show up at his workplace for duty on March 31.

"In a consequent disciplinary hearing, Lucas presented an admission of guilt form issued by Constable Nnetlane under suspicious circumstances. In the form, it was stated that on the day in question, Lucas was arrested and given an option to pay a fine or appear in court at a later date for a common assault charge," Captain Singo said. "A preliminary investigation resulted in the company reporting the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, which has revealed that Constable Nnetlane colluded with Lucas in issuing the form. It is further revealed that in the form, Nnetlane used particulars of a non-existent police official." The two were released on a R500 bail each and their case was postponed to May 26.

